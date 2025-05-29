Kate Moss waited for 23 years to get ‘closure’ from Johnny Depp

English supermodel Kate Moss, who was in a relationship with Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp for only four years, had to wait for over two decades to finally get a ‘closure’ from the movie star.

Despite their short albeit high-profile relationship of only a few years during the 90s, Kate Moss waited for 23 years to get her closure from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp, revealed comedian David Walliams in a recent conversation with a foreign tabloid, when the former partners crossed paths at the 50th birthday bash of Stella McCartney, in September 2021.

Walliams recalled his discussion with Moss a couple of years ago, after she supposedly talked to her ex-beau ‘for ages and ages and ages’ and shared, “I went, ‘What were you chatting about?’ and she goes, ‘Well, I haven’t seen him since we broke up. I finally got closure’.”

“I thought, ‘My goodness me,'” the comedian confessed.

For the unversed, Depp and Moss parted ways in 1998, as the former failed to prioritise his lady love over his work.

“I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened – I was difficult to get on with,” Depp has confessed in the past. “I let my work get in the way, and I didn’t give her the attention I should have done.”

