Being famous was horrible after ‘Titanic’: Kate Winslet

Hollywood A-lister Kate Winslet reflected on the ‘horrible’ fame, post the release of the blockbuster romance-disaster epic ‘Titanic’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Hollywood’s Oscar-winning female star, Kate Winslet revealed why she consciously chose to do smaller projects after James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’, despite the global success of the film.

Reflecting upon the media scrutiny and body image issues after the title, the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ actor shared, “I felt like I had to look a certain way or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time.”

Winslet continued, “My life was quite unpleasant. Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’… and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanic (@titanicmovie)

However, despite all these unpleasant aspects, the actor asserted that ‘it is not a burden’ for her, as the film ‘continues to bring people huge amounts of joy’.

“The only time I am like, ‘Oh God, hide,’ is if we are on a boat somewhere,” she quipped.