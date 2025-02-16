Kate Winslet set to make her directorial debut with Netflix movie

Hollywood’s iconic actor Kate Winslet is stepping into a new role of director! The celebrated actress is set to direct Netflix movie Goodbye June, marking her first time behind the camera.

This Netflix movie will also feature Kate Winslet in a leading role alongside talented stars Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren.

The film, written by Joe Anders, is described as a present-day emotional yet humorous drama set in England.

It follows a group of siblings who must come together after facing unexpected challenges. Netflix has confirmed that Goodbye June will begin production soon.

Aside from directing, Kate Winslet will also serve as a producer for the Netflix movie, alongside Kate Solomon. Fans are excited to see Winslet take on this new creative journey.

Recently, Kate Winslet starred in the movie Lee, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival. Directed by Ellen Kuras, the film tells the story of Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a model-turned-World War II photographer.

Known for iconic performances in Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Revolutionary Road, Kate Winslet has been nominated for an Academy Award seven times. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2008 for her role in The Reader.

With Goodbye June, Kate Winslet is taking on an exciting new challenge, and fans can’t wait to see how she brings this Netflix movie to life.

Earlier, Kate recently revealed on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” that her biggest fear is… cows!

“I’m honestly not great with cows,” Kate confessed to host Stephen Colbert. She explained that someone once told her to “read” a field of cows, meaning to watch for signs of agitation, like swishing tails and flicking ears.

“If they turn, oof, they’ve gone,” she recalled being warned. “They might charge you.”

This warning has stuck with Kate Winslet, who loves to go hiking. “I have decided that they are going to stampede me to the ground,” she admitted. And it’s not just a silly fear.