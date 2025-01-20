You won’t believe WHAT petrifies Kate Winslet the most!

You might think an Oscar-winning actress like Kate Winslet would fear things like heights or spiders, but you’d be wrong. Kate recently revealed on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” that her biggest fear is… cows!

“I’m honestly not great with cows,” Kate confessed to host Stephen Colbert. She explained that someone once told her to “read” a field of cows, meaning to watch for signs of agitation, like swishing tails and flicking ears.

“If they turn, oof, they’ve gone,” she recalled being warned. “They might charge you.”

This warning has stuck with Kate Winslet, who loves to go hiking. “I have decided that they are going to stampede me to the ground,” she admitted. And it’s not just a silly fear.

Kate Winslet shared a scary experience where a group of cows started following her and her mother on a walk. “They were slowly walking towards us, and then they started to speed up,” she said. “A few even started to gallop!”

Kate Winslet acknowledged that her fear might seem irrational. “They’re not really scary, are they?” she asked. “They’re not!”

But that’s not the only unusual fear in Kate Winslet’s household. Her husband, Edward Abel Smith, has an extreme aversion to the sound of someone biting into an apple.

“He would never bite into an apple,” Kate revealed. “If he hears someone else biting into one, he’ll make a horrified sound, his hair will stand on end, and he’ll leave the room.”

So, while Kate might be fearless on the big screen, she’s definitely not immune to a few unusual fears. And it seems like her family has some interesting quirks too!

