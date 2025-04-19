Nikita Roy’s first look sends internet buzzing

The much-awaited poster of Nikita Roy starring Sonakshi Sinha is finally out, revealing an intense and mysterious first look at the psychological thriller.

With the release date now confirmed for May 30, 2025, the film is already sparking interest among cinema lovers.

Fronted by Sonakshi Sinha, Nikita Roy promises to take audiences on a haunting psychological journey. The newly released poster hints at the eerie and unsettling tone of the film, setting the stage for one of the year’s most gripping thrillers.

Nikita Roy, directed by Kussh S Sinha, features a powerful ensemble including Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.

With Sonakshi Sinha at its centre, the film explores deep psychological themes and the dark recesses of the human mind.

Produced by Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani, Nikita Roy is a Nikita Pai Films Ltd. production, supported by Kratos Entertainment. The screenplay, crafted by acclaimed writer Pavan Kirpalani, is expected to deliver a chilling cinematic experience.

Reacting to the buzz around the poster, producers Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani said, “Releasing this poster is a special moment for us. Nikita Roy stands apart for its genre and storytelling. With Sonakshi Sinha’s intense portrayal and Kussh S Sinha’s vision, we’re ready to give audiences something they’ve never seen before.”

Nikita Roy is also co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

With the poster of Nikita Roy now out and generating excitement, the countdown to May 30 begins. All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha and her powerful role in Nikita Roy, a film that promises to be one of the most talked-about thrillers of 2025.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha gave a hilarious reply to a troll who predicted her divorce from husband Zaheer Iqbal.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor married longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil marriage in June 2024 after dating him for over seven years.

Amid the trolling over their interfaith marriage, the newlyweds turned off the comments on their wedding pictures.

However, Sonakshi Sinha decided to take on a troll who predicted that the couple would soon split.

Her reaction came after a fan-made Instagram reel of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went viral.

“Don’t get married if your man is not this obsessed with you,” the captain of the reel reads.

While fans of the couple showered love on the two, a comment by a troll attracted the attention of the Bollywood actor.

Reacting to the Instagram reel, the troll wrote, “Ur divorce is too close to u.”

Sonakshi Sinha gave a befitting reply to the troll writing, “pehle terr mummy papa karenge phir hum… promise! (First, your mummy and papa will divorce then us… promise).”