Kathy Griffin sparks concerns after unrecognizable new look

Primetime Emmy-winning actor and comedian Kathy Griffin has sparked concerns among fans as she stepped out in Malibu, looking unrecognizable in her new avatar.

As reported by foreign media, the ‘Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List’ star was recently spotted out and about in the city, taking a stroll with a male friend, near her Malibu home.

However, what raised eyebrows and sparked concerns among her fans was the celebrity’s no-makeup face, as she embraced her wildly natural red hair, to ditch the signature bangs and wig, that she has been sporting for years.

For the unversed, Griffin started wearing her ‘magic hair’ aka wig, after she shaved off her head in 2017, in solidarity with her sister, who had undergone chemotherapy.

Notably, this latest outing of Griffin came weeks after she revealed in April that the controversial comic had undergone a hysterectomy to prevent cancer. “I had a hysterectomy on Friday, that’s right, they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah,” she wrote on the social platform Instagram. “But how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all this??? I mean, you cant’s write it. It’s too real.”

Previously, she underwent a major surgery in 2021 as well, following lung cancer diagnosis.

