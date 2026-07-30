Katie Holmes fully supported her daughter Suri’s decision as she legally dropped her surname “Cruise” and formally changed her legal name to “Suri Noelle”.

According to Page Six, an insider said, “Katie wasn’t surprised by Suri’s decision to legally drop ‘Cruise’ from her last name because that’s just who Suri is”. The source further mentioned, “She’s always been incredibly independent and confident in making her own choices”.

The confidant added, “This also wasn’t something that happened overnight. It was a decision that evolved, and Katie respected Suri’s process every step of the way.” The 47-year-old actress believes Suri is “old enough to make her own decisions, and she fully supports whatever she feels is right for her.”

Read More: Tom Cruise reacts as daughter Suri changes last name

The insider also explained, “This wasn’t something Katie pushed or encouraged. It was entirely Suri’s decision. Katie has spent years raising Suri to think for herself and become her own person, and she’s incredibly proud of the confident, independent young woman she’s become.”

The tipster added, “She’s an adult now, and Katie has always believed those kinds of personal decisions are hers to make. More than anything, Katie just wants Suri to be happy and live life on her own terms.”

It was reported earlier this week that Suri has legally changed her name to ‘Suri Noelle’ after dropping ‘Cruise’ from her name.