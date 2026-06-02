Katie McCabe signs for Chelsea F.C. Women

Chelsea have signed Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe, ​the Women’s Super League club said ‌on Monday, with the 30-year-old set to join on July 1 after her contract with ​Arsenal expires.

The Blues, whose run ​of six Women’s Super League titles ⁠in a row came to an ​end this season when Manchester City beat ​them to the title, said that they signed the left-footed Irishwoman to a three-year deal, ​with an option for another year.

“It’s ​a new chapter in my career. This is something ‌that ⁠I feel I’m ready for right now,” Katie McCabe, who won the 2025 Champions League with Arsenal, said in a ​statement.

“I’m really ​excited ⁠to get going and show the Chelsea fans how ready ​I am to perform for ​the ⁠badge. I’m so looking forward to walking out at Stamford Bridge as a ⁠home ​player, being around the ​fan base and competing for trophies on all fronts.”