Katie Price announces live podcast tour

Katie Price is once again headed out on tour, with her popular podcast The Katie Price Show is headed to theatres across the UK for a new live tour. The live show is hosted by Price alongside her little sister, Sophie, and will deliver an action-packed evening of untold stories, live music and straight-talking sisterly chats.

‘Pricey is Back’: What to Expect From Live Tour As confirmed by a recent official announcement which appeared on Instagram.

Katie Price and her little sister Sophie bring their hit podcast The Katie Price Show to a theatre near you, live – with more chaos, more singing and even juicier stories!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Benson Productions (@abpltd)

The combination of Katie and her younger sister Sophie as co-hosts remains the driving force behind their successful podcast, which mixes genuine and candid real-life anecdotes with sibling-esque comedy and humour.

UK Live Tour Dates and Ticket Information The live UK tour runs across several February dates in various locations throughout the country, as follows:

Tour launch takes place on February 2 in Stockport Tour culminates on February 25 in Harpenden Tickets went on sale Friday 14 August, at 10:00 AM (local time) Price has been highly active in the media scene recently following headlines about upcoming work, including possible work on an independent feature film titled Jackie The Stripper.

If fans wish to attend any of the following dates, check theatre box office and ticket selling websites early.