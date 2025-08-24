Katie Price feels isolated, turns to JJ Slater for strength

English media personality and model Katie Price is reportedly desperate to keep her relationship with JJ Slater on track amid growing rumours of a split.

According to Ok! Magazine, the 47-year-old mum-of-five has faced a string of controversies in recent weeks and feels JJ Slater is one of the few people she can rely on.

With speculation surrounding their romance, Katie Price is said to fear being let down and wants Slater to remain loyal as she battles ongoing personal challenges.

Katie Price and Slater began dating in February 2024, and she has previously described him as kind and dependable.

Despite this, their relationship has been hit by multiple break-up rumours, including claims that Slater issued an ultimatum for Katie Price to sort out her finances.

Earlier reports also suggested Katie Price had deleted all traces of JJ Slater from social media, fuelling speculation about trouble between them.

Price has faced difficult times, including public disputes with former partners and financial struggles.

She recently expressed feeling under pressure and believes JJ Slater’s support is vital for her stability.

Sources close to Katie Price say she is determined not to let JJ Slater walk away, especially when she feels surrounded by negativity.

The reality star’s personal life remains under the spotlight, with her past marriages and former fiancés continuing to attract media attention.

Despite this, Katie Price hopes Slater will stand by her side as she prepares for a nationwide tell-all tour with Kerry Katona next month.

Earlier, model Katie was facing fresh turmoil as her current boyfriend, JJ Slater, was being warned by friends and critics to “dump her” amid mounting drama involving her former husbands.

The situation has caused visible strain on their relationship, with JJ Slater struggling to ignore the pressure.