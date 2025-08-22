Is Katie Price about to lose JJ Slater over ex-husbands’ attacks?

English media personality and model Katie Price is facing fresh turmoil as her current boyfriend, JJ Slater, is being warned by friends and critics to “dump her” amid mounting drama involving her former husbands.

According to The Sun, the situation has caused visible strain on their relationship, with JJ Slater struggling to ignore the pressure.

The couple’s romance has been overshadowed by ongoing disputes with Katie Price’s ex-husbands, including legal action threats and public statements that have reignited tensions.

Friends of JJ Slater reportedly believe the situation should be a serious warning sign, urging him to walk away before the relationship becomes more complicated.

Katie Price, 47, has been reassuring JJ Slater that their relationship is different from her past, despite claims from her former partners suggesting otherwise.

Those close to JJ Slater worry that if the relationship deepens, such as through marriage or starting a family, it will be harder for him to step away.

The controversy intensified after her former partner Carl Woods alleged past infidelity and questioned whether Price could ever be truly happy in a relationship.

Meanwhile, famed model’s other ex-husbands, Peter Andre, Kieran Hayler, and Alex Reid, are said to be considering legal action over Katie Price’s upcoming documentary and previous comments.

Adding to the tension, Peter Andre recently disputed claims made by model Katie Price regarding their children, insisting he has had primary care since 2018.

Other incidents, including leaked clips and podcast rants, have further escalated the situation.

Despite the chaos, Katie Price is determined to maintain her bond with JJ Slater, hoping to prove their relationship can withstand the scrutiny.

However, those close to the couple believe JJ Slater faces a crucial decision about his future with Price as pressures mount from all sides.