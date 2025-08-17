Katie Price faces lawsuit threat from furious ex-husbands

English media personality and model Katie Price, formerly known as Jordan, faces fresh legal trouble as ex-husbands Kieran Hayler and Alex Reid prepare legal action over a new documentary.

According to Mirror, Katie Price is set to be the focus of a three-part series that could explore her past marriages and relationships. Jordan is reportedly working with Louis Theroux’s production company on the project, which is expected to air on Sky next year.

Kieran Hayler is said to be in talks with lawyers to stop the documentary from including him. Kieran Hayler, who was married to Katie Price from 2013 to 2021, shares two children with her.

Kieran Hayler has joined forces with Alex Reid in seeking legal advice. Kieran Hayler and Alex Reid believe the show could harm their reputations and they want it stopped.

Alex Reid is also considering legal action to block his appearance in the programme. Alex Reid, who married Price in 2010, later won a court case against her over private information being shared.

Alex Reid has said that the past dispute with Jordan had a negative effect on his career. Alex Reid does not want to be dragged into the spotlight again through this new show.

Lawyers for Peter Andre, Katie Price’s first husband, are also monitoring the situation closely. Peter Andre has raised concerns about claims made by Katie Price in recent weeks, particularly about their children.

The series is said to include personal details of Jordan’s relationships. Katie Price has often spoken openly about her private life, but her former partners are determined to challenge the new project.

Price has previously admitted to struggles with drugs, alcohol and mental health. Price has also faced criticism from her exes for making what they call false claims.

Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler are both preparing legal letters urging the broadcaster to reconsider airing the programme.

Katie ‘Jordan’ Price continues to attract media attention, but her ex-husbands are determined to fight back against what they see as unfair treatment.