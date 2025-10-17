Katie Price's bombshell claim goes viral

Katie Price uploaded a post on social media after revealing the British TV celebrity she claims assaulted her two decades ago.

The 47-year-old Katie Price, during a UK theatre trip accompanying Kerry Katona, dropped a bombshell onstage in Stockport on Tuesday.

However, the former glamour model never disclosed the identity of the TV star whom she alleges raped her over 20 years ago.

Following the shocking announcement, the reality star made a cryptic remark on her Instagram Story that referred to making the most of life.

Katie Price shared a sketch demonstrating a young lady seeing in the mirror, along with an old woman staring back in the reflection, with the text: “It is only a short trip; enjoy it.”

The media personality also posted a number of clips on Snapchat of herself going to a hair salon to get extensions put in, and therefore the her 23-year-old son can cut his hair.

Moreover, it has been reportedly stated that Price told the name of the alleged rapper while on the show An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona trip on Wednesday.

The 38-date tour sees the duo sharing personal anecdotes about their lives and professions with fans around the country.

Furthermore, she spoke about being raped two decades ago as the attendees confessed. Price’s revelation surfaced after a similar conversation at a previous Bradford date, in which she admitted before fans that she was assaulted by a famous British star.

Katie Price constantly re-lived the incident dozens of times over the year. She mentioned it in 2009 and later in 2012 and avoided codifying the involved man to prevent herself from inconvenience.