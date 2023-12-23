Katrina Kaif reveals THIS Bollywood diva was her role model in early days

Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif reveals one diva from the industry that she used to look up to during her early modelling days.

While many might know this about Katrina Kaif, but the actor started her showbiz career as a model before getting into films and eventually landing in Bollywood. As a model, she was a regular at the prestigious London Fashion Week.

In a recent outing, Kaif revealed that actor-dancer Malaika Arora, who had a similar career path, was one of her role models during those early days.

She said, “When I started off as a model in Bombay [Mumbai], my intention was to be a model. My role models were Madhu Sapre and Lakshmi Menon. Those were the supermodels of that time.”

Kaif continued, “And even Malaika [Arora] actually. She was still modelling at that time.”

“They were the women I looked up to. And that’s what I wanted to be as a model,” she added.

While Arora and Kaif never got to share the screen, they had a connection when the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star was dating Salman Khan and the former was married to his brother, Arbaaz.

On the work front, Kaif was last seen in the blockbuster third film of the spy franchise, ‘Tiger 3’, opposite Salman Khan.

She is currently awaiting the release of her next, Sriram Raghavan’s pan-Indian title ‘Merry Christmas’, marking her debut in Tamil cinema opposite acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller flick will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

