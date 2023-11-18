Zoya vs Rubai: Katrina Kaif teases YRF female spy face-off

Days after the release of the latest instalment of the franchise ‘Tiger 3’, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif hints at the possible face-off of two female spies of the YRF universe.

While Katrina Kaif aka Zoya has been a veteran in YRF’s ambitious spy universe, Deepika Padukone’s Rubai joined the crew with Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Pathaan’, earlier this year.

Now that the universe finally has another female spy, Kaif teased a possible cross-over of them where Rubai and Zoya may come face to face, and with all the logic put in place, revealed who she thinks can win among the two.

“See, let’s put it this way. I don’t know all the backstories, but Zoya to me seems the most experienced agent. So with experience comes more fighting experience. I leave it to you to decide,” said Kaif, who most recently reprised her role for the third time in the recently released ‘Tiger 3’.

Moreover, when asked to pick out of the two other male spies, Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan or Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) of ‘War’ as her sidekick, the actor quipped, “This is a phenomenal film I’m doing, first of all, where Pathaan or Kabir is my sidekick!”

She continued, “The wonderful thing about the Spy Universe is that all the characters are so well-written and have a strong identity of their own that you kind of can put any piece anywhere. Every piece fits beautifully. That’s in the strength of the characters.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Zoya and Rubai are expected to cross paths for the first time in ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan’, scheduled for the 2025 release.

