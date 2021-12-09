Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal; pictures out

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif got married to co-celebrity Vicky Kaushal on Thursday in Rajasthan and the couple’s pictures together have gone viral on social media.

They took their seven pheras in a traditional Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment,” Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram. “Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽”

The Race star was seen in a pink lehenga while her husband donned a sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The celebrity duo had invited their fellow stars namely Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Salman Khan and his family were invited to their ceremony as well but skipped the event as he headed to Saudi Arabia due to professional commitments. Mika Singh did not attend the ceremony due to the same reasons as well.

They first interacted back in 2019 after which they took vacations and attended parties together. They reportedly celebrated New Year together with their siblings namely Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

Read More: Meme game starts ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

She hugged him during the screening of her husband’s film Sardar Udham and praised his film and performance as well.

Vicky Kaushal had earlier said that he would marry a woman who connects with him makes him feel at home.

It is to be noted the picture made rounds despite the couple laying strict rules and regulations.

They had asked their guests to not take photos and videos while tagging the location of the events on social media platforms was not allowed as well.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!