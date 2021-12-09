Thursday, December 9, 2021
Meme game starts ahead of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Relatable and hilarious memes have taken the internet by storm ahead of the super-secret wedding event of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif today.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to tie the knot in a private ceremony to be held in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara today.

READ: AMAZON PRIME SIGNS DEAL FOR KATRINA-VICKY MARRIAGE CELEBRATIONS STREAMING

Meme game has started for many reasons as the wedding festivities will be held under a strictly confidential environment with reportedly 120 guests invited there after signing a non-disclosure agreement, secret codes to access the wedding venue, no-phones and no-photos policy, whereas, it is being rumoured that drones hovering above the venue will be shot down.

READ: KATRINA KAIF AND VICKY KAUSHAL WEDDING: WELCOME NOTE FOR GUESTS GOES VIRAL

Here we will go through some relatable memes posted by curious netizens.

A Twitter user shared a picture with a caption, “Reporters at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.”

Another has made fun of the extremely tight security measures, sharing a video clip to relate it with Katrina-Vicky wedding event and said, “Guests entering Vicky-Katrina wedding.”

“Guests going to attend Vicky Katrina wedding be like,” a user wrote with a picture followed by another, “Fans after Vicky Katrina post their first pic together”

A user shared a meme on basis of the rumours that drones at the venue will be shot down during the Katrina-Vicky wedding ceremony.

