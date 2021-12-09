Meme game starts ahead of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Relatable and hilarious memes have taken the internet by storm ahead of the super-secret wedding event of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif today.
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to tie the knot in a private ceremony to be held in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara today.
READ: AMAZON PRIME SIGNS DEAL FOR KATRINA-VICKY MARRIAGE CELEBRATIONS STREAMING
Meme game has started for many reasons as the wedding festivities will be held under a strictly confidential environment with reportedly 120 guests invited there after signing a non-disclosure agreement, secret codes to access the wedding venue, no-phones and no-photos policy, whereas, it is being rumoured that drones hovering above the venue will be shot down.
READ: KATRINA KAIF AND VICKY KAUSHAL WEDDING: WELCOME NOTE FOR GUESTS GOES VIRAL
Here we will go through some relatable memes posted by curious netizens.
A Twitter user shared a picture with a caption, “Reporters at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.”
Reporters at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding: pic.twitter.com/kO29CAbnAi
— shruti (@JustShruting) December 4, 2021
Another has made fun of the extremely tight security measures, sharing a video clip to relate it with Katrina-Vicky wedding event and said, “Guests entering Vicky-Katrina wedding.”
Guests entering Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/3k9Qu48BAH
— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 7, 2021
“Guests going to attend Vicky Katrina wedding be like,” a user wrote with a picture followed by another, “Fans after Vicky Katrina post their first pic together”
Guests going to attend Vicky Katrina wedding be like ….#KatrinaVickywedding #KatrinaKaif
#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/p2Nr1Sbhkt
— yashika (@Yashikaa_Tomar) December 5, 2021
A user shared a meme on basis of the rumours that drones at the venue will be shot down during the Katrina-Vicky wedding ceremony.
scenes at vicky katrina’s wedding pic.twitter.com/6Gp2sbtAYO
— ✯ (@anniexpie) December 3, 2021
#VickyKatrinaWedding #SalmanKhan
Guest attending marriage be like pic.twitter.com/KcRmqbxxBx
— Dhaval Punatar (@i_am_Dp7) December 4, 2021
