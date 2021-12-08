Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: welcome note for guests goes viral

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities have kicked off. A welcome note given to the guests arriving at Hotel Six Senses in Sawai Madhopur is doing rounds on social media.

The note requests the guests to leave their mobile phones in their rooms and not share any pictures of the venue or from the wedding rituals on social media.

“You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore,” reads the special note.

“Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while you journey through scenic villages and roads.”

“Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can’t wait to see you!”

Bollywood starts Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on Thursday (December 9). The wedding rituals have already started.

The couple along with their family and friends have reached the wedding destination.

