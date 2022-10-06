‘Grown and evolved’: Katrina Kaif opens up on the ‘private’ side of her personality

Despite being the top female star in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is known to keep her private life away from the limelight.

In a recent outing with an Indian entertainment portal, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor opened up about this trait of her personality as she unapologetically termed herself a very ‘private’ person.

Kaif, who entered the show business at a very young age, emphasized that since her professional journey has been in the public eye, she likes to maintain her personal space away from the limelight.

The actor said, “It’s very hard to tell how things look like from an outside perspective because I can only see things from my perspective. So, I don’t see any change.”

“I am being true to myself at each time in my life and as life evolves and introduces me to varied experiences. I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right,” she explained, adding that ‘having arrived in the industry at 17’ she has been here for over two decades and audiences have seen her evolve.

“My journey has been in the eyes of the public. It is like I have grown and evolved, where my audience has been mixed, ranging from the low, big to the hits and misses. It feels wonderful for them having been with me throughout my journey.”

Speaking about her guarded personal space, Kaif also managed to successfully keep her relationship with then-beau Vicky Kaushal under the wraps for quite some time until the two got married in December last year, at Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently awaiting the release of ‘Phone Bhoot’ with rising starlets Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. After this, she has Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi and ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan in the pipeline.

She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ – a girl’s road trip movie – with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, which will go on floors sometime next year.

