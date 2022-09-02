Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal mocked for marrying Deepika, Katrina

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh claimed, he and Vicky Kaushal were mocked for marrying divas, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif respectively.

At the stage of the recently-held Filmfare Awards, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor – who was the host for the night – spoke about the mean remarks he received on his decision to date and marry the top-league actor, Deepika Padukone.

The actor also revealed he is not the only one being targeted, and that ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor is also in the same boat for his marriage to Katrina Kaif.

Singh weighed upon the recent trend of weddings in Bollywood when he mentioned to relate the most with that of Vicky and Katrina. He said, “Both of us [him and Kaushal] are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif).”

“People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai’ (both of them are out of our league),” the actor quipped further.

Calling himself and Kaushal ‘mama’s boys’ who are both ‘tall, dark, and handsome’, Singh also disclosed that the two were supposed to play brothers in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ – the title which got shelved due to various reasons.

It is pertinent to mention that both Singh and Kaushal received the top acting awards at the Filmfare 2022. While Singh bagged ‘Best Actor in the Leading Role’ for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in ’83’, Kaushal picked up the prize of ‘Best Actor – Critics’ for ‘Sardar Udham’.

About their weddings, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy 2018, while, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in December last year, at Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

