Katrina Kaif reacts to husband Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri’s ‘Bad Newz’

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was all praise for her husband Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s comedy film ‘Bad Newz’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the “Welcome” actor opened up on the chemistry of the actors and the movie’s storyline.

Sharing a poster of ‘Bad Newz’, Katrina Kaif wrote, “And it’s hereeee! Just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie hit theaters on Friday. The movie also stars Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia.

“@vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @amy_virk official loved you @tripti dimri you are just [star-eyes emoji] Congratulations to @bindraa.mritpal @karanjohar,” Kaif wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Last week, Vicky Kaushal revealed his wife’s surprising reaction to his dance moves in popular song “Tauba Tauba” featuring him with Bollywood star Triptii Dimri.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Uri’ actor shared that his wife loved it. “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukaar hai.”

Vicky Kaushal continued, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy on the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves and attitude.”

For the unversed, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.