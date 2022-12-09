Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal mark first wedding anniversary with UNSEEN pics

It has already been a year since the Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot and became the IT couple of the industry.

As the power couple of Bollywood marked one whole year of togetherness on Friday, both celebrities took to their respective social media handles to treat the millions of fans with some rare glimpses of each other as well as their wedding.

With a three-picture gallery of the stunning couple, the ‘Sardar Udham’ star wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

“Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine,” he added with a series of love emojis.

On the contrary, Bollywood’s bardie doll posted a hilarious dancing attempt of the husband along with loved-up clicks and noted, “My Ray of Light ☀️ Happy One Year ……..❤️”

Insta posts got millions of likes within hours and received heartwarming wishes for the duo from fans and fellows alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

To note, Bollywood lovebirds, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal is awaiting the release of his solo project for the year 2022, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The comedy flick featuring him with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar is scheduled to premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

On the other hand, Kaif was last seen in the supernatural comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ earlier this year. The film was a Box Office failure and received mixed reviews from critics. In the pipeline, she has ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Tiger 3’.

