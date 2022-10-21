Vicky Kaushal’s adorable gesture for wife Katrina Kaif wins the internet

Bollywood’s adorable couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fails to break the internet with their sweet gestures towards each other.

As the festive season is in full swing in India including Tinsel Town, Bollywood’s A-list celebs made sure to arrive at each of the Diwali bashes dressed to their nines. One of these very glitzy Diwali parties was hosted by leading film producer Ramesh Taurani with some of the hottest couples and rising starlets of B-Town on the guest list.

Speaking of couples, the very gorgeous Katrina Kaif entered hand-in-hand with her much-in-love husband, Vicky Kaushal at the Diwali bash, both dressed in their festive best. However, what has netizens in awe, is the sweetest gesture of the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor for his wife.

It happened so when a female fan approached Kaif for a picture while the two were about to enter the venue, and Kaushal being the gentleman that he is, didn’t mind for a second and happily took the phone to capture the picture of the ladies.

Moreover, he fulfilled the request of the fan to click another selfie of the three. The shutterbugs recording the whole moment cheered for the actor as heard in the video posted by an Indian paparazzi account.

Talking about the festive season, the ‘Phone Bhoot’ actor celebrated her first Karva Chauth with the Kaushal family as per the Punjabi traditions. Kaif revealed that both she and Kaushal fasted for each other on the occasion.

Bollywood lovebirds, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in December last year, at Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

