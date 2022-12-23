Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal travel in economy class; shocked fans react

Bollywood’s IT couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have fans in shock and awe as they took an economy-class flight to Europe recently.

A widely-circulated video of Mr and Mrs Kaushal has left fans shocked as the A-list celebrities were spotted flying in an economy-class flight with common passengers rather than a first class.

A video posted by a fan page of the power couple was recorded inside the plane and sees the two dressed in their hoodies and track pants. Both Kaif and Kaushal sported caps and sunglasses along and covered their face with masks.

They maintained a low profile on the flight while being busy with their own thing. Reportedly, the couple travelled to Europe to spend the holiday season with Kaif’s family there.

Reacting to the video, a number of social users appreciated the humble attitude of the Bollywood stars while others called out the person who recorded the video to have done so without the permission of the couple.

“They’re flying economy? Wow,” an Instagrammer wrote, while another echoed, “Flying Economy? Wow Katrina Kaif, you are so down to earth.”

“Yeh galat hai (this is wrong)… shooting a person without their permission should be a crime,” one of them pointed out.

Meanwhile, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India, marked their first wedding anniversary in the company of each other earlier this month.

On the work front, Kaushal was last seen in his solo project for the year 2022, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The comedy flick featuring him with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar premiered on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Whereas, Kaif last appeared in the supernatural comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ earlier this year. The film was a Box Office failure and received mixed reviews from critics. In the pipeline, she has ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Tiger 3’.

