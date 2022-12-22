Vicky Kaushal recalls his parents’ reaction to marriage to Katrina Kaif

Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal revealed how his parents reacted to the decision of getting married to female superstar Katrina Kaif.

In his recent outing with an India-based entertainment magazine, the ‘Uri’ star recalled his parents’ response when he proclaimed his love for the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor.

“They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her,” Kaushal told the publication.

He added, “They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are.”

When further asked about the time when he first fell in love with Kaif, the Bollywood celeb replied that he does remember the moment which is ‘extremely private and special’ to him.

Moreover, Kaushal spoke about life with marital bliss, calling it the ‘best chapter’ of life.

“It’s the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom you connect, who understands you and who you understand thoroughly. Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well,” he said.

“It just brings out the best version of yourself,” Kaushal concluded.

To note, Bollywood lovebirds, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India. The couple marked their first wedding anniversary in the company of each other earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal was last seen in his solo project for the year 2022, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The comedy flick featuring him with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar premiered on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

