Katrina Kaif was first choice opposite Vicky Kaushal in ‘Zara Hatke Zara bachke’?

Indian filmmaker Laxman Utekar revealed why he couldn’t cast Katrina Kaif opposite her real-life husband Vicky Kaushal for his upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ starring him with Sara Ali Khan.

In a recent promotional outing for his new film, Utekar said that he would love to work with the real-life couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in a film, if get a good script.

When asked why he didn’t get Kaif instead of Khan in ‘Zara Hatke’, he replied, “Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi (Do you think Katrina will look like a small town heroine)?”

“Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga (I can only do a film if Katrina understands my language),” he laughed.

Utekar continued to explain in a serious manner, “I wouldn’t get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai (The aura and personality Katrina has, I personally didn’t feel she can look like a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law).”

“Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi (If there is anything in the future that will suit them then why not),” he added.

As for ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’, the upcoming rom-com flick by Utekar, starring Kaushal and Khan, is slated for theatrical release on June 2. The title follows college sweethearts who end up getting married but are now mortal enemies of each other and wish to get divorced.