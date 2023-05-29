VIRAL Video: Vicky Kaushal trips over Rakhi Sawant’s dress at IIFA

A viral video from the recently-held IIFA Awards captured Bollywood hunk, Vicky Kaushal tripping over the dress of actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant.

The widely-circulated clip was recorded during the glitzy IIFA ceremony which took place on Saturday at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi when Kaushal and Sawant, along with Sara Ali Khan, took the stage for a dance skit.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Both the divas are seen twinning in red dresses, while the ‘Sardar Udham’ star, who was also co-hosting the prestigious ceremony, looked dapper in a classic black suit, with a white shirt.

In the clip, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ co-stars and the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum shook a leg on Kaushal’s wife, Katrina Kaif’s hit item numbers ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Sheila ki Jawaani’. As they danced and bumped into each other, the actor lost his balance and tripped over the floor-length gown of Rakhi Sawant, leaving audiences in splits.

Rakhi just knocked Vicky over while dancing to sheila ki jawani 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Upe806OAc0 — celina ❦ (@bollyvfx1) May 27, 2023

The brief snippet of this impromptu performance by the trio is going viral on social media and social users cannot get enough of the effortless yet chaotic entertainment displayed by Sawant at all times.

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Salman Khan viral video

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Trust Rakhi to be extra chaotic. But damn those moves, Vicky!” to which another added, “Vicky doesn’t know anything else when he’s dancing! This is so cute please!”

“Rakhi just knocked Vicky over while dancing to Sheila Ki Jawani,” noted another tweep.