Katty Perry reveals reason behind canceling her show in Belgium

Katy Perry cancelled her Belgium Werchter Boutique festival due to extreme weather. She also expressed her disappointment on cancelling on such short notice.

The “Firework” singer shared the news with her Instagram followers shortly before her performance at Festivalpark Werchter was scheduled to take place.

The artist also revealed that temperatures were extreme in Belgium, soaring to 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) on Friday, as the entire continent of Europe swelters under the ongoing heat wave.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday that more than 1,300 excess deaths had been recorded since June 21, “linked to high temperatures in Europe”.

Perry continued in her post, “I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are. Unfortunately, this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost.

“I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight. I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, and I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again. I love you all, and please get home safe.” In a later update, Werchter Boutique said a “severe storm passed over the country” after the festival was called off, adding that all festivalgoers had left the site safely.

Earlier this month, the “Hot N Cold” artist performed her song “Wonder” with young Norwegian singer Tius at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles. She also released her latest single, “Watch It Burn,” last week.

Perry has been in the headlines recently for her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.