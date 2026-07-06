Katy Perry broke her own chart record with a 15-Year-Old hit

Katy Perry’s The One That Got Away hit the billboards of several competitive charts. The track featured on her album, Teenage Dream, went viral in 2026.

The track went viral through TikTok when it introduced millions with “The One That Got Away” to millions of younger music lovers who might not have been around when Perry pushed it as the sixth single from Teenage Dream following a historic run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with five champions.

The excitement caught on, and even those who did enjoy “The One That Got Away” during its initial promotional run also began buying and especially streaming the cut in larger numbers than they had in a long, long time.

For weeks now, “The One That Got Away” has been rising on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US , the company’s planet-spanning rankings of the most popular songs on Earth. As it advances yet again, “The One That Got Away” becomes not only Perry’s loftiest placement on the rankings, but her longest-charting success on one of the two rosters.

“The One That Got Away” debuted on the Billboard Global Excl. US on the chart dated April 11 of this year. Since then, the single has been gaining ground, and it does so once more this frame. The song “The One That Got Away” now stand on the rank of the most popular tunes all around the planet, the roster where sales and streams originating from American consumers left out of the tally’s methodology entirely.

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Only a few days ago, “The One That Got Away” was tied with an even dozen frames on the list with “When I’m Gone,” a collaboration between Perry and electronic producer Alesso. Now, the former has pulled ahead, and it will likely continue to put distance between itself and “When I’m Gone.”

Perry doesn’t claim a new longest-running smash on the Billboard Global 200, but “The One That Got Away” does advance within her own discography when looking at longevity. Just as is the case on the Billboard Global Excl. US, “The One That Got Away” has now reached 13 weeks on the rundown. That’s one more than “When I’m Gone” and enough for the Teenage Dream cut to stand as her second longest-running smash.

“Cozy Little Christmas,” which returned to the roster annually, has racked up 22 stays on the list. It will almost certainly increase that figure in December and early January of 2027.

It wasn’t long ago that “The One That Got Away” became Perry’s biggest hit on both worldwide charts. This frame, the track pushes higher than ever on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., rising from No. 35 to No. 20. The song marks Perry’s first trip to the top 20.

“The One That Got Away” returns to its previously-set high point, No. 31, on the Billboard Global 200. On that roster, “Cozy Little Christmas” stands as her second-loftiest entry, as it topped out at No. 60 in January of this year. “Woman’s World” marked Perry’s biggest smash on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. until “The One That Got Away” came around. Perry’s lead 143 single debuted at No. 66 in summer 2024 and then disappeared entirely.

The continued growth attached to “The One That Got Away” is taking place as Perry looks to capitalize on the song’s virality. Several days ago, the Grammy-nominated singer released “Watch It Burn,” her first piece of new music of 2026. That track may debut on a number of Billboard rankings shortly, and perhaps earn her another win on both of the global rundowns.