Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are giving cozy and dreamy park date goals!

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a relaxed and affectionate picnic together at a park in Santa Barbara, California, during a recent outing that quickly drew public attention.

The “Teenage Dream” singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister spent the day outdoors on a blanket in the grass, appearing comfortable and at ease in each other’s company.

Katy Perry wore a casual white T-shirt paired with ivory striped pants, completing her look with a straw hat and blue sandals. Trudeau opted for an olive-green shirt, gray shorts, and flip-flops.

At one point, the couple was seen sharing light, affectionate moments while lying on the blanket and enjoying the sunny weather. In other images from the outing, they were joined by Perry’s young daughter, Daisy, as well as another child, along with a companion who accompanied the group.

The group appeared to enjoy a laid-back afternoon together, sitting down for a meal before continuing their time at the park. Later, they were seen leaving the area in a vintage-style vehicle, with Perry reportedly in the driver’s seat.

The outing adds to ongoing public interest in the couple’s relationship, which first sparked speculation in mid-2025 after they were seen dining together in Montreal.