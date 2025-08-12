Katy Perry fined over ‘Lifetimes’ music video

American singer Katy Perry has been hit with a huge fine over the music video of her ‘LIFETIMES’ single, released last August.

As reported by foreign media, pop star Katy Perry is fined thousands of dollars for filming the ‘LIFETIMES’ music video, from her 7th studio album ‘143’, in a protected region of Spain.

According to the details, the production company was forced to pay a fine of €6,001 ($7,000/£5,200) to the Balearic government for shooting the portions of the song in a protected area of the Ses Salines Natural Park last July, without seeking the mandatory permit from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment.

The officials cited the matter as a ‘serious offence’; however, the ‘Dark Horse’ singer and her company were not issued any additional penalties, as no evidence of any permanent environmental damage was reported.

“The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secure,” a spokesperson for Capitol Records said. “We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead and adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

Notably, the Ses Selines Natural Park on the Balearic Islands, located at the southern tip of Ibiza and the north of Formentera, is best known for its beaches, salt flats, marshes and biodiversity, and there have long been efforts for the preservation of the area.