Katy Perry had ‘instant connection’ with Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split

Days after Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau broke the internet with their surprising dinner date in Montreal, less than a month after her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, a source close to the ‘Dark Horse’ singer suggests that the former Prime Minister of Canada and she were instantly attracted towards each other.

According to an insider, both Perry and Trudeau shared an attraction, but are only available now, following her split from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and his separation from ex-wife Sophie Grégoire.

“They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” the tipster confirmed, before they reasoned, “She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction.”

“They have a lot in common. Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult,” the person added.

“Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two,” the insider maintained.

