web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 31, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr shows support for Katy Perry

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s split, his ex-wife Miranda Kerr is seemingly siding with the singer, openly showing her support.

Katy Perry – News and Updates

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, who was married to actor Orlando Bloom for three years, and also shares a child with him, is rather supporting his other ex, singer Katy Perry, after they confirmed their split earlier this month.

Days after representatives for Perry and Bloom confirmed that the celebrities are no longer romantically involved, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s ex-wife was spotted enjoying a recent show of Perry’s Lifetimes tour.

Not just that, Kerr also featured the ‘Dark Horse’ singer in her Instagram dump, with a clip of her singing her hit song ‘California Gurls’. “Summer so far,” she wrote in the caption of the 12-slide carousel post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miranda Kerr (@mirandakerr)

It is worth noting here that Perry and Bloom, who had been together for over nine years, including six years of engagement, and share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, confirmed via their representatives earlier this month that the former celebrity couple will continue to be seen together as a family, for their only child.

Meanwhile, Bloom also co-parents his son Flynn, 14, with Kerr.

Also Read: Real reason behind Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s split, delay in marriage!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.