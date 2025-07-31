Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr shows support for Katy Perry

In Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s split, his ex-wife Miranda Kerr is seemingly siding with the singer, openly showing her support.

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, who was married to actor Orlando Bloom for three years, and also shares a child with him, is rather supporting his other ex, singer Katy Perry, after they confirmed their split earlier this month.

Days after representatives for Perry and Bloom confirmed that the celebrities are no longer romantically involved, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s ex-wife was spotted enjoying a recent show of Perry’s Lifetimes tour.

Not just that, Kerr also featured the ‘Dark Horse’ singer in her Instagram dump, with a clip of her singing her hit song ‘California Gurls’. “Summer so far,” she wrote in the caption of the 12-slide carousel post.

It is worth noting here that Perry and Bloom, who had been together for over nine years, including six years of engagement, and share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, confirmed via their representatives earlier this month that the former celebrity couple will continue to be seen together as a family, for their only child.

Meanwhile, Bloom also co-parents his son Flynn, 14, with Kerr.

