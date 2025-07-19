Real reason behind Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s split, delay in marriage!

Actor Orlando Bloom’s ‘casual flings’, even after becoming a father, reportedly caused him to delay marriage with singer-fiancée Katy Perry, leading to their split.

For the unversed, celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed the long-standing speculations of their breakup earlier this month, when their reps stated that the actor and singer have ended their six-year engagement, to go their own separate ways.

The former couple, who first dated for a year in 2016, had rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019, before welcoming their only child, baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, the following August.

While their statement confirmed the celebrities’ decision to co-parent their daughter, it skipped all information regarding the reason behind Perry and Bloom’s split. However, the insiders are now spilling the beans on what went wrong between the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and the ‘Dark Horse’ singer.

“Orlando’s finding it hard to balance casual flings with fatherhood. He’s caught in between wanting freedom and staying grounded for their daughter,” the tipster shared, adding that Bloom is torn between his ‘carnal instincts’ and co-parenting responsibilities.

“Orlando was a big ladies’ man before he got with Katy, and this never really changed,” another source shared, however, clarified, “That’s not to say he cheated — but he definitely found it hard going from the party lifestyle to being a settled dad. Katy sensed it, and this is why they never ended up walking up the aisle together.”

“And now he’s single again, Orlando’s gone back to his true colours and is back on the prowl for easy, casual flings,” the insider added.

