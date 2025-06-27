Orlando Bloom hangs out with Kim Kardashian soon after Katy Perry split

British actor Orlando Bloom was spotted hanging out with American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, amid his break-up from singer Katy Perry.

As reported by foreign media, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Orlando Bloom, who has parted ways from American singer Katy Perry, after being in a relationship for over nine years, was pictured with Kim Kardashian, as he warmly greeted the reality TV star, as well as her sister Khloe and their mother Kris Jenner, after arriving in Venice, for the ‘wedding of the century’, of Amzon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The group of celebrities met over lunch at the Gritti Palace hotel in the Italian city.

Notably, this meeting came amid the speculations of Bloom’s break-up from his longtime partner and fiancée of six years, Perry, which was further confirmed by sources to a foreign-based celebrity magazine.

The insiders confirmed that Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, who have been together since early 2016, except for a brief period of split, are ‘pretty much done’ with this relationship and are not ‘able to turn things around’ this time.

However, neither Perry nor Bloom’s reps have officially commented on the matter yet.

For the unversed, the celebrity couple had engaged in February 2019, after rekindling their romance, and became parents to a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, in the following August.

