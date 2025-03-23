Is Katy Perry living a secret past as JonBenét Ramsey?

Katy Perry has finally responded to a strange viral conspiracy theory that has been circulating for years, linking her to JonBenét Ramsey.

The theory, which first emerged in 2014, claims that JonBenét’s tragic death in 1996 was staged and that she actually grew up to become the pop star.

Recently, an AI-generated video went viral on social media, showing JonBenét Ramsey’s face transforming into Katy Perry’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Shields (@petercshields)

The video sparked new discussions about the bizarre theory, prompting the Firework singer to comment on the post. Katy Perry, now 40, responded with humour, writing, “Wait am I.”

JonBenét Ramsey, a six-year-old beauty queen, was found murdered in the basement of her parents’ home in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996.

Despite years of investigations and numerous documentaries, no one has ever been charged in the case.

Katy Perry’s reaction has reignited interest in the mystery, but JonBenét Ramsey’s father, John Ramsey, remains focused on finding real answers.

Read More: Katy Perry announces ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ 2025

Now 81, he recently met with Boulder’s new police chief, Steve Redfearn, and expressed confidence in the department’s new leadership.

Katy Perry is no stranger to internet rumours, but this one remains one of the most bizarre. While she may joke about it, JonBenét Ramsey’s case remains unsolved, and her father still hopes that forensic genetic genealogy will finally bring the truth to light.

Earlier, Pop sensation Katy Perry was set to embark on an extraordinary journey beyond Earth as she joins Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin for its next crewed space mission.

The singer, Katy Perry, known for her chart-topping hits and larger-than-life performances, will lift off aboard the New Shepard rocket this spring, making history as part of a high-profile spaceflight.

According to Blue Origin official site, Katy Perry will be accompanied by CBS host Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancé Lauren Sánchez, research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Lauren Sánchez had previously hinted at leading an all-female mission with Blue Origin in 2023 but had not disclosed the names of her fellow crew members until now.