CDWP refers construction of KCR underpasses, flyovers to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday recommended the Karachi Circular Railway project worth Rs 20.17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair and discussed projects related to social sector development.

Senior officials from Planning Commission, Federal ministries and divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences.

A project related to transport and communications were presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Infrastructure (flyover, underpass structure) for the elimination of level crossing from the loop section of Karachi Circular Railways.

The proposed structures will help in eliminating 22 level crossings located from KCR loop from Drigh Road to Karachi City Station and shall also make it a reliable mode of public transport.

The deputy chairman planning commission directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as the project is crucial for the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Karachi.

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km elevated. It would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven-kilometer track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station, while the third will see trains running over a nine-kilometer stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.