KDA officer arrested in land scam

KARACHI: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Monday raided the office of the Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) Land Department and seized important documents, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the ACE team also arrested Assistant Director Land Department, Johar Shabir, during the raid.

Read More: Three SBCA officers booked for illegal allotment of marriage halls

The ACE officials also sought a record from Executive Engineer (XEN) Gulistan-e-Johar.

ACE officials said the record would be examined thoroughly and action would be taken against responsible persons.

READ: SINDH GOVT MOVES SC FOR REHABILITATION OF ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE AFFECTEES

In another similar raid incident on October 7, the anti-corruption team raided three SBCA offices in Karachi’s Central, South and East districts after complaints of “irregularities”. The ACE team had sought record from SBCA officials in mega corruption cases.

After taking the record into custody, the ACE team left the office. During the raid, the ACE team also questioned few officers of SBA.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!