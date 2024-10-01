KE launches discount programme for citizens

KARACHI: K-Electric on Tuesday launched the “KE Star Rewards” initiative to provide multiple discounts to customers who make on-time bill payments, ARY News reported.

The initiative is aimed at easing the economic strain on customers through an easy-to-use redeemable rewards programme.

“Amid current economic conditions, citizens are seeking more opportunities to save on their expenses and manage utilities. In such times, any relief, or incentive, can provide much-needed relaxation and help bridge the gap between customers and utility providers,” as per a statement by K-Electric.

According to the utility company, the ‘KE Star Rewards’ programme will reward ‘Star Customers’ by offering a variety of discounts for making timely and full bill payments every month.

“The programme is designed to keep in view various needs and essentials for today’s customer. From lifestyle to healthcare, food and entertainment, the programme covers rounded aspects of customer’s day to day life and has something for everyone,” it added.

K-Electric spokesperson Ovais Munshi said that the utility company has become the first in the power sector to launch a loyalty programme to connect with the customers.

“Our initiative is embedded in a philosophy of empowering our customers and encouraging a culture of regular and timely bill payment. The available offers will encourage them to maintain track of bill payments and gain more value through access to discounted healthcare, fitness, and even travel,” he added.

Munshi resolved to come up with new opportunities to engage K-Electric customers and deepen their relationship with them.