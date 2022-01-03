Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves donates millions to fund leukaemia research

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves donated a significant amount of the earnings he made from The Matrix film for leukaemia research.

The Speed star played the leading role with Carrie-Anne Moss in the epic action film franchise. He reportedly donated millions of dollars.

It is pertinent to mention that his sister Kim Reeves, who was diagnosed with cancer back in 1991, had battled leukaemia for a decade. She went on to make a full recovery.

The Matrix star – who is dubbed the internet’s boyfriend due to his philanthropy work – was the primary carer of his sister during the time of her recovery before she went into remission.

The actor reportedly spent $5 million to fund his sister’ therapies. Moreover, he sold his house to stay close to her.

In an interview, he said that he would always support his sister since she did the same for him.

It is pertinent to mention that he launched a foundation that helps children hospitals and help cancer patients, adding that he does not attach his name to the organization and lets it do the work itself.

The actor was last seen in the fourth instalment of The Matrix film franchise titled The Matrix: Resurrections. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

