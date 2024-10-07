Keanu Reeves escapes collision in pro auto racing debut

Veteran Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, best known for playing John Wick, has made his professional auto racing debut by competing in the Toyota GR Cup.

The “Matrix” actor competed in the racing series created for car enthusiasts and aspiring racers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, US media outlets reported.

Keanu Reeves finished 25th in the Race 1 which included a total of 33 racers while he came 24th in Sunday’s Race 2.

The Hollywood star also escaped a collision and avoided injury when his car spun out into the grass just over halfway through the 45-minute race.

However, the ‘John Wick’ actor got a hold of the vehicle and reentered the race afterwards.

Keanu Reeves was behind the wheels of the No. 92 BRZRKR car, a reference to his novel “The Book of Elsewhere” co-written with China Miéville.

“Dude Perfect” star Cody Jones was his teammate during Saturday’s event in the Toyota GR Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood star competed and won the Long Beach Toyota Grand Prix’s celebrity racing event in 2009.

Apart from his hits such as ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick,’ Keanu Reeves has led the movie “Speed,” opposite actress Sandra Bullock.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood star confirmed that the makers were working to make happen the fifth instalment of ‘John Wick‘ series.

The fourth film of the action franchise follows “Baba Yaga” going all guns blazing to take down the High Table, who has put a bounty on him, and free him from all the debt and obligations.

In a January interview, said he and the makers were planning for John Wick to die in a blaze of glory to be free and at peace.

“We had the opportunity [to do another film] because of the audience [response to] Chapter 3, and we were like, ‘What was the Why?’” Reeves said. “And when Chad and I was talking, the Why? was death — and it was John Wick’s death.”