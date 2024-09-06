Keanu Reeves’s ‘Constantine 2’ gets major update

Akiva Goldsman, the writer of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves’s “Constantine 2” has shared an exciting update about the development on the movie.

Released in 2005, the original “Constantine” saw Reeves playing the role of DC’s Hellblazer.

While the movie received mixed reviews, fans later lauded the Hollywood star for brilliantly playing such a complex character.

In the succeeding year, ‘Constantine’ became a cult classic as fans urged DC and Warner Bros. to make a sequel to the movie.

Works on the second instalement began after Keanu Reeves expressed his wish to reprise his role from the movie.

The Hollywood actor, during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, revealed that he would love to play ‘Constantine’ again.

Subsequently, WB, in 2022 announced a sequel and noted that Reeves would be returning for the sequel.

Earlier this year, the “John Wick” actor returned to the show to inform that the studio started having conversations about the sequel right after the 2021 interview.

Now, writer Akiva Goldsman has opened up on the movie, saying that he was busy writing the script for the highly-anticipated sequel.

“It’s going fine. I’m writing a script about Constantine 2. It’s good. I hope to have a script for my partners soon. There was always this desire, if not lurching, to try to redo it. We tried it for TV, and we could never quite get the rights back; the rights were sort of going around. There was a sort of ground swell—there was a TV series somewhere in there,” he said during an interview with a US media outlet.

It is not known when the script will be finished and when DC Chief James Gunn will finalise the story so that it can be presented on the big screen.

However, it has been confirmed that the ‘John Wick’ actor will be reprising his role as ‘Constantine’ in the sequel.