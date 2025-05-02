Keanu Reeves reunites with ‘Speed’ costar Sandra Bullock for thriller

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is set to reunite with his ‘Speed’ costar Sandra Bullock for a romantic thriller.

Currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios, the film’s screenplay is being written by Noah Oppenheim.

While the makers of the film have kept the plot details in secret, they have described it as “propulsive.”

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are producing the upcoming film alongside Mark Gordon and Bibby Dunn, among others.

The Hollywood actor has previously worked with Bullock on 1994’s ‘Speed’ and also featured alongside her in 2006’s ‘The Lake House.’

Reports said that Gordon and Oppenheim brought the idea for the film to Reeves and Bullock, who went on to develop the film with them.

On the work front, Keanu Reeves recently starred in and executive produced ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’

He also reprised his iconic role as Neo in the 2021 film ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’

On the other hand, Sandra Bullock’s recent appearances were in ‘The Lost City’ for Paramount, ‘The Unforgivable’ and ‘Bird Box’ for Netflix.

The Hollywood actress won an Oscar for her role in ‘The Blind Side’ and was also nominated for an Oscar for her performance in ‘Gravity.’

It is worth noting here that Keanu Reeves has confirmed working to make a sequel to his 2005 hit ‘Constantine.’

During a chat alongside director Francis Lawrence, the two said that they were close to finalising ideas for the long-awaited sequel.