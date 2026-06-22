Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as the United Kingdom’s (UK) prime minister.

Tears welled up in Starmer’s eyes, and his voice broke as he ended his address.

In his final words, he said that when he left the biggest job in British politics, he would spend his time on the most important job, which was to be the best husband to his “fantastic wife”, Victoria, and the best father to his “beautiful children”.

He promised to do everything he could to see an orderly transfer of power and would give his succesor his full support.

Earlier, Sky News reported that it understood foreign minister Yvette Cooper had called on Starmer to stand down in a private conservation over the ​weekend. Her spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her apparent appeal, alongside other ministers and dozens of lawmakers, increased the sense that it is now a ‌case of ⁠when, rather than if, Starmer would step aside.

Starmer said only a few days ago that he would stand in any formal Labour leadership contest that sought to replace him.

Read more: Starmer could announce timetable for departure as soon as Monday

But that senior figures from his Labour party were expecting a clear statement on his future imminently.

While Starmer’s team believes his landslide national election win in 2024 gives him the mandate to stay in post until 2029, business minister Peter Kyle said the prime minister was reflecting on the “the political challenges that he faces in this moment”.