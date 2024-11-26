Keira Knightley reveals shocking impact of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ on film career

Hollywood actress Keira Knightley has revealed the shocking impacts of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise on her filming career.

The actress debuted as Elizabeth Swann in 2003’s ‘Curse of the Black Pearl’ and later reprised her role in two more movies including 2006’s ‘Dead Man’s Chest’ and 2007’s ‘At World’s End.’

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise proved a blockbuster as ‘Dead Man’s Chest’ set the record for the fastest movie to gross $1 billion worldwide at the time. The film also became the third highest-grossing film in history.

However, Keira Knightley has revealed her plans to not join another franchise after the impact of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

While the Hollywood actress acknowledged the franchise’s pivotal role in making her into a household name in the film industry, she said that the franchise was also ‘the reason that I was taken down publicly.’

“It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time,” Keira Knightley responded when asked about the franchise, co-starring Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom.

“I was seen as s–t because of them, and yet because they did so well I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for. They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of, and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress said that she had no interest in returning to franchises as they take most of the time of the actors’ lives.

“The hours are insane. It’s years of your life, you have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming,” she added.