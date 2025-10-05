Engaged! Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny melt hearts with stunning photos

Congratulations are pouring in for Hollywood couple Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny, who have officially announced their engagement.

The pair revealed the happy news through a joint post on Instagram, delighting fans with a collection of romantic photographs — including a close-up of the dazzling engagement ring. The caption accompanying the pictures was short and heartfelt: “Engaged to the love of my life.”

Keith Powers, best known for his role in The New Edition Story, and Ryan Destiny, the star of The Fire Inside, first began dating in 2017. Their relationship quickly became one of young Hollywood’s most admired pairings, thanks to their chemistry both on and off the red carpet.

After five years together, Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny decided to part ways in 2022, citing the need to focus on their individual careers. However, love found its way back to them in late 2024, when the couple quietly rekindled their romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KP (@keithpowers)



Although Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have largely chosen to keep their relationship private since reuniting, they have occasionally shared glimpses of their life together through social media posts and public appearances. Their engagement announcement marks the first time in months that the pair have openly celebrated their love online.

Fans flooded their Instagram comments with well-wishes and congratulations, calling Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny one of the most inspiring couples in the industry.

With wedding bells now on the horizon, Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny seem more in love than ever — and this time, their story looks set for a happy ending.

Earlier, actor Zoey Deutch, the younger daughter of celebrity couple Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson, confirmed that she has been engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro after four years of dating.

In a recent post on her Instagram handle, Disney alum Zoey Deutch, 30, confirmed on Monday that she has been engaged to YouTuber-comedian Jimmy Tatro, 33, for over three months.