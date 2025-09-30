Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman’s marriage faced challenges years before breakup

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had been married for over two decades and had faced tough times before announcing their difficult decision to divorce.

Urban publicly discussed how his previous addiction almost wrecked their bonding during the pair’s early stages around a year ago.

The 57-year-old Keith Urban reiterated, honoring Nicole Kidman at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024, “We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions… that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens.”

He claimed that joining a three-month treatment program made him question whether his marriage was going to last.

“I had no idea what was going to happen to us… And if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” Urban added.

“Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

Though Keith Urban previously spoke freely about Nicole Kidman’s strength during that difficult period, he was significantly more guarded earlier this year when asked about their bonding.

The hosts brought up Kidman’s 2024 romantic comedy A Family Affair, in which she starred opposite Zac Efron, during an interview on Australian radio station Mix 102.3.

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” Max Burford, co-host, asked.

However, Keith Urban abruptly quit the Zoom call a few moments later.

“He’s disconnected from Zoom,” a staffer said on-air, concluding that it appeared Urban’s team had ended the call to avoid the question.

Further, it is worth noting that the 57-year-old Urban and 58-year-old Kidman have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.