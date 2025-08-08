Kelly Clarkson is ‘devastated’ after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death

American singer Kelly Clarkson is reportedly ‘devastated’ for her kids, after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, on Thursday.

As reported by foreign media, Kelly Clarkson, who was married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock for seven years, until she filed for divorce in 2020, is concerned for their two kids, after his death due to cancer.

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” a source close to Clarkson, who shared a daughter, River, 11, and a younger son, Remington, 9, with her ex-husband, told a foreign publication. “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy.”

“It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids,” the insider added.

Notably, Blackstock, 48, lost his three-year battle to skin cancer on Thursday, August 7, a rep for his family confirmed in a statement to foreign publications.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the rep stated. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read further.