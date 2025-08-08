web analytics
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies at 48

American singer Kelly Clarkson’s talent manager ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died aged 48, after battling cancer for three years.

A day after ‘American Idol’ alum Kelly Clarkson postponed her remaining Las Vegas residency, citing a family emergency, her ex-husband of nine years, Brandon Blackstock, who was secretly battling cancer for three years, died on Thursday, August 7, confirmed a rep for his family to foreign publications.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the rep stated. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read further.

Notably, Clarkson, who married Blackstock in 2013 and remained with him for seven years before filing for divorce in June 2020, shared two kids with her former husband: daughter River, 11, and a younger son, Remington, 9.

On Wednesday, she announced on Instagram, “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.”

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father [ex-husband Brandon Blackstock] has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson reasoned.

