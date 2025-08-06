‘The Walking Dead’ actor Kelley Mack dies at 33

American actor Kelley Mack, who appeared in season 9 of the post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead’, has died at the age of 33.

As reported by foreign media, actor Kelley Mack, best remembered for playing Adeline, a Hilltop resident in ‘The Walking Dead’, in addition to her roles in ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Chicago Med’, among others, passed away on Saturday, her family confirmed on social media.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” wrote her younger sister, Kathryn, on Mack’s Instagram handle on Tuesday. “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelley Mack (@itskelleymack)

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrity had developed a rare form of cancer, diffuse midline glioma, and was undergoing treatment for it since last year.

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present,” her sister added. “Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

A memorial for Mack will be held in her home state of Ohio on August 16.

Also Read: ‘Dark Knight Rises’ actor Alon Aboutboul dies at 60